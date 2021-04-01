Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, Fullerton, California man id as the Orange mass shooting gunman who killed four. Man knew his victims, specifically targeted them.

California authorities have revealed that the gunman who went on a shooting rampage yesterday at an Orange building, that led to four individuals killed, including a 9 year old boy, specifically targeting his victims.

Besides the boy, the other fatalities were a man and two women according to Orange Police Department Lieutenant Jennifer Amat. Another woman and the shooter were hospitalized, Amat said during a Thursday news conference.

Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, of nearby Fullerton, was identified as the gunman, with police saying the man entered an office complex of a business called Unified Homes on Wednesday afternoon, before locking the gates to a courtyard behind him with a bicycle lock as he set about his ‘mission.’

Authorities recovered a semi-automatic handgun and a backpack containing pepper spray, handcuffs and ammunition that they believe belonged to the suspect. Authorities stressed that the shooting wasn’t random but premeditated, with Gonzalez specifically targeting his victims whom they said he all knew.

‘The preliminary motive is believed to be related to a business and personal relationship which existed between the suspect and all of the victims. It appears all of the adults were connected either by business or a personal relationship and this was not a random act of violence,’ Amat said.

Personal vendetta

Shots were still being fired when officers arrived at the scene, who were unable to enter the courtyard until they managed to force their way through the gunman’s specifically placed lock, the lieutenant said.

Two of the officers engaged in a gun battle with the suspect, who was wounded and arrested, Amat said. No officers were injured.

After aiding the wounded woman who appeared to be protecting the dead 9-year-old-boy, police searched the complex and found three other fatalities: a woman on an upstairs outdoor landing, a man inside an office building, and a woman in another office building, Amat said.

Police are withholding their identities until relatives can be notified.

The shooting in Orange, California, tonight is the 9th mass shooting in 2021 and the 6th mass shooting this month. We are the only high income country where “getting back to normal” after a pandemic means shootings resume in places where people should be safe. 📸 Jae C. Hong/AP pic.twitter.com/NA3BAfKIr4 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 1, 2021

Mass shootings back to normal

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said the suspect is eligible for the death penalty, calling the incident a special circumstances case with multiple victim.

The Wednesday shooting was the worst the city of Orange has seen since 1997, when a man seeking revenge on his employer gunned down four people.

The bloodshed in the city of Orange, about 30 miles (48 km)southeast of downtown Los Angeles, marked the third deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than a month. The shootings signal a perverse ‘back to normal’ in recent weeks as US officials begun to undo much of the laws that had preempted general movement during the coronavirus pandemic.

