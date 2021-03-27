Verphy Kudi pleads guilty to manslaughter death of her twenty month old daughter, Asiah, who she left on her own for six days in a Brighton social services flat while celebrating her 18th birthday.

A teen mom in the United Kingdom admitted to leaving her baby unattended for just under a week as she went partying for a week across the country, according to reports.

Upon returning from celebrating her 18th birthday, Verphy Kudi, found her 20-months-old child deceased.

An autopsy showed baby girl, Asiah, died of starvation, dehydration and the flu. A report went on to state the child’s death was effectively the result of neglect.

Kudi, of Brighton, had traveled as far as 150 miles away to celebrate her 18th birthday when she left the child, who died alone in December 2019.

At the time of her death, Asiah and Kudi were being housed by social services at a flat in Brighton.

Teen aspirations beyond motherhood

Kudi’s flat was one of eight in a residential complex run by charity YMCA DownsLink to house vulnerable young families on behalf of Brighton City Council.

Kudi admitted to manslaughter this week in a British court.

Media outlets reported it was not clear who baby Asiah’s father was.

New revelations over the week included revealed Kudi trying to sell concert tickets on Twitter on the day the baby’s body was found. Another tweet showed her attempting to become a Pretty Little Thing model months after Asiah’s death.

Collapse of the system meant to protect the vulnerable

Baby Asiah did not have a social worker. Kudi who was estranged from her family was reported to repeatedly have gone missing since the age of 14 along with being the subject of numerous police appeals.

Offered Kudi’s sister, Aisha Batrane via the dailymail: ‘This whole situation has completely broken my family. It might be entertainment for the rest of the world but it’s totally shattered us.’

‘We are heartbroken and angry at how Verphy behaved. Verphy had been estranged from the family for quite a long time and we had minimal contact with her.’

‘We have spoken to her and we’re still not clear what she was doing for those six days, who she was with and why she left like that? Who the hell knows? We can’t understand it.’

‘As a family we now want to be left alone to grieve and try and understand what’s happened.’ The tragedy has sparked ‘a serious case review’ by local and national officials.

Verphy Kudi is scheduled to be sentenced in May.