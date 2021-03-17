Texas City police arrest bank anti masker, 65, once again in new...

An Oregon woman who appeared in a now viral video last week while refusing to wear a face mask at a Texas bank branch has once again been re-arrested following a new stand-off on Wednesday.

Terry Lynn Wright, 65, who was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest on March 11 after a Galveston Bank of America branch manager called police because she refused to abide by bank policies, was at the center of another dispute inside an Office Depot outlet.

Police were called to a Texas City Office Depot just after 9 a.m. Wednesday when Wright refused to wear a face mask or leave the store, ABC13 reports. Texas City police recognized her from the viral video and arrested her on the outstanding warrants from Galveston. No further charges were filed.

In the Galveston video, Wright refused to wear a mask or leave the bank and argued with the officer who responded to the call.

‘The law says I don’t have to wear a mask,’ she told the officer.

‘I won’t wear that diaper on my face!’

Texas Gov Greg Abbott lifted a statewide mandate to wear a mask earlier this week in public, but that decision doesn’t apply to private businesses. The officer tried explaining that, but Wright continued to stand her ground.

‘What are you gonna do, arrest me?’ she said in the viral video. ‘That’s hilarious.’

A warrant was issued for her arrest on charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Wright who hails from Grants Pass, Oregon, spoke with ABC13 on Friday, saying she had traveled to Galveston in an RV. She said she is ‘very opposed’ to wearing a face mask and doesn’t ‘believe in’ the coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 550,000 people in the United States, nearly 50,000 of them in Texas.

