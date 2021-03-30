Maryland woman, dies from asphyxiation getting stuck in window after locked out...

Sydney Therriault Beallsville, Maryland woman dies after getting stuck in window after becoming locked out of her Florida hotel room. No foul play.

A Maryland woman vacationing in Florida has died after getting stuck in the window of her hotel room as she tried to make her way back in her room after accidentally locking herself out, according to reports.

Sydney Therriault, 22, of Beallsville had been staying earlier this month at the Pelican RV Resort & Marina in Grassy Key, Florida, Fox Baltimore reported.

‘It appeared she did not have a hotel key was attempting to make entry to her room via the window,’ the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

But when she tried to enter the window, she became stuck and asphyxiated, authorities said.

Emergency responders arrived around 7:28 a.m. on March 18 and pronounced her dead.

‘selfless and a free spirited soul’

No foul play is suspected in the case, authorities said. Autopsy results were pending, local10.com reported.

It’s unclear how Therriault became stuck, but photos of the hotel showed rooms with what appear to be rectangular, tempered-glass windows.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Butler Montessori – the private school in Darnestown which Therriault once attended and also worked as a classroom assistant as – said she ‘brought joy to everyone who connected with her.’

‘There are many in our community who have felt the warmth of Sydney’s smile and we will be processing our hurt and missing her for a long time,’ the school said in its statement.

Friends remembered Therriault as ‘selfless’ and a ‘free spirited soul.’

‘You’re [sic] free spirit to travel and help people and to see the world on your own time has helped encouraged me to go out and follow my own path,’ friend Megan Harney wrote on Facebook. ‘You will never be forgotten since you touched so many.’