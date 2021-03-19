Royalty Grisby Dekalb County baby found safe. Georgia baby abducted while mom, Elizabeth Grisby making DoorDash delivery. Teen, Malachi Richardson arrested.

It could’ve ended in tragedy, and somehow it didn’t. Not today….

A 1-year-old baby Georgia girl abducted when her mother’s car was stolen in DeKalb County was found safe, more than 12 hours after she was kidnapped according to reports.

Royalty Grisby was located when a passerby heard a baby crying on the porch of a home on Stoneleigh Hill Road in Lithonia, DeKalb police Chief Mirtha Ramos said during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

The passerby checked on the baby and, after realizing that she matched the kidnapped Royalty’s description, immediately called 911, Ramos said. The child was reunited with her mother, Elizabeth Grisby, at the location where she was found before being taken to the hospital as a precaution. The child appeared to be healthy, according to Ramos.

Malachi Richardson, 14, of Stone Mountain, who had initially placed the DoorDash delivery, only to carjack the responding delivery vehicle, was located off Bolton Road in Atlanta earlier in the afternoon and taken into custody, cops said. At that point, Royalty was still missing, with police saying they believe the abducted girl was left on the porch by someone other than Richardson.

ICYMI: Elizabeth Grisby’s plea to get her 1yr-old daughter Royalty back. This after Police say her car was stolen early this morning with her daughter asleep in the backseat. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/k6ECSFsisa — Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) March 18, 2021

‘I just want my baby home,’

Matters came to the fore earlier that day as Elizabeth Grisby was delivering food in her capacity as a DoorDash driver in the 1200 block of Harvest Dale Circle when her Nissan SUV, its engine left running, was stolen with her daughter still inside. Police believe Richardson called in the food order as a setup with the intention to rob the delivery driver, Fox5 Atlanta reported.

A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert system, was issued for the child shortly before 7 a.m., five hours after Grisby reported the kidnapping. Grisby said she heard a car door slam and turned around to see her maroon Nissan Armada rolling down the street.

She ran after the vehicle for as long as she could.

‘I just want my baby home,’ Grisby said during the news conference. ‘That’s it. I just want her. You can take her to the hospital. You can take her anywhere. You can take her to a store. Just bring her home.’

Second possible suspect sought

Grisby who lives in the area, often delivers for DoorDash at night while Royalty is asleep. In a statement, the company called the kidnapping ‘absolutely heinous’ and said it worked with the FBI and local law enforcement.

‘I had my keys in my pocket, and the only reason I didn’t lock the door was because I was in a residential neighborhood, a nice neighborhood,’ the mother said. ‘I didn’t think anything like that would happen.’

The Nissan’s tags were changed when police found it abandoned in a neighborhood off Young Road about 9 a.m. But there was no sign of Royalty, as the search continued.

Richardson upon his arrest was charged with kidnapping and theft by taking, AJC reported.

The possibility of a second suspect could not be ruled out after Royalty was found about 25 miles from the area where Richardson was captured less than an hour earlier.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.