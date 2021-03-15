Nika Nicole Holbert Tennessee black woman shot dead by Nashville Police Officer Josh Baker after traffic stop escalates to deadly shooting. Bodycam video released.

Graphic bodycam video has been released showing a black Tennessee woman shot dead following a confrontation with a white Nashville cop during a ‘routine traffic stop’ escalating after the woman seemingly refusing to follow police officers.

The Friday morning encounter at a Nashville parking lot involved Metro Nashville Police Officer Josh Baker and Nika Nicole Holbert, 31. The incident left Holbert dying of gunshot wounds with Baker rushed to surgery after also incurring gunshot wounds. The officer is now in stable condition.

The Nashville Police Dept who released the video hours after the shooting, said Holbert was pulled over after Officer Baker noticed that the registered owner of the Chevrolet Camaro she was driving was wanted on several drug warrants. Video showed her the single occupant of the vehicle.

Holbert initially cooperated with Baker, having stepped towards the back of the vehicle.

Baker asks Holbert to ‘stop going through’ her purse, which she has now handed over to him upon his demand. During his search of her bag, Holbert is seen smoking and on the phone, speaking to someone she addresses as her mother.

@MNPDNashville releases video of today’s gun battle between Officer Josh Baker and Nika Nicole Holbert. She was pulled over because the plates when ran came back for 6 felony warrants for the owner, which she is not, not sure why she was searched.. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED pic.twitter.com/l8ZaXjskmh — Bobby Johnson (@JussBlaze8) March 14, 2021

‘I did nothing wrong’

Insisting that she had ‘done nothing wrong,’ the officer continues to go through her bag, with the officer questioning her about its contents, with Holbert seeking to place Baker under arrest upon finding what appeared to be marijuana and a white powdery substance.

The woman who had momentarily lit a cigarette begins to remonstrate, continuing to insist that she has done nothing wrong and that she is ‘not going to be arrested.’

Refusing to yield to the officer’s orders, the woman who was standing by the side of the vehicle, lurches towards the driver’s side of the vehicle – with the officer ordering the woman to stop.

‘Ma’am, you’re about to get tased,’ Baker tells Holbert as she begins to run away as the officer tries to put her in handcuffs, video shows. ‘Get down! Get down on the ground!’

Having made her way inside the vehicle and refusing to get on the ground, Holbert takes out a taser and tasers Baker with video now showing her in possession of a gun.

‘Ma’am, put the gun down!’ Baker says. ‘Put the gun down!’

Baker falls to the ground after being shot and calls for backup, telling a dispatcher ‘shots fired’ as Holbert drives off, the clip shows.

Social media responds

Holbert was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Baker, who was hit beneath his bullet-resistant vest, was in stable condition after undergoing surgery, police spokesman Don Aaron said in a video statement.

After the shooting, Holbert tossed a semi-automatic pistol into the parking lot, where it was later recovered, Aaron said.

The video’s release led to some on social media questioning whether Holbert had the right to search Baker in the first place, while others questioned whether she was a victim of racism at the hands of a white police officer, while others called her shooting death, ‘murder.’

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and prosecutors from the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office are reviewing the fatal shooting, Aaron said.

‘This investigation is at the early stages and will take time to complete,’ Aaron said of the use-of-force probe.

Nashville’s mayor, John Cooper, said the confrontation is a reminder that being a ‘police officer anywhere can be a dangerous job,’ The Tennessean reported.

‘My thoughts and prayers are with Officer Baker and with the families of everyone involved,’ Cooper said in a statement.