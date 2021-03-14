: About author bio at bottom of article.

A Los Angeles area woman has been found dead six days after she vanished on a solo hike, authorities said.

Narineh Avakian, 37, was discovered near California‘s Mt. Waterman Trail in the Angeles National Forest in San Fernando around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Glendale Police Department said.

Avakian was last seen when she set out on March 7 from her home in Glendale for a one-day hiking expedition, police said.

But when she didn’t return the following day, her family reported her missing to authorities.

Avakian didn’t tell her family where she was headed, but she was an avid hiker, authorities said.

Frequently went on solo hikes

‘Per the family, it is common for Narineh to go hiking with groups and on solo trips – though lately she has been going solo,’ police said.

On Thursday afternoon, her car was found parked at the Buckhorn Day Use Area along Angeles Crest Highway, authorities said.

‘It should be noted that this area was heavily impacted by the recent snowstorm,’ police said Friday.

No foul play is suspected in her death, but the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

The coroner’s office is now working to determine a cause of death, KCBS-TV reported.

Angeles National Forest is an elevated area 6,700ft above sea level, making it popular for hikers.

Police said that the elevated regions of Southern California were recently hit with snowstorms.

According to Avakian’s Facebook page, she was originally from Tehran, Iran. Her past employment included stints at Marshalls and the Beverly Tower Women’s Center.

Her Facebook page also indicates that she studied at Moro Beauty College in Glendale, though that school is now defunct.