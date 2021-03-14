Home Scandal and Gossip Indianapolis man wanted after four found dead at home, baby girl abducted

Malik Halfacre Indianapolis man wanted after four individuals found dead at local home, including infant. Abducted baby, Malia recovered. 

An Indiana man is wanted after allegedly killing four people, including a child, at an Indianapolis home before taking off with a baby girl according to reports.

Cops responded around 8:15 p.m. to a woman shot in the upper back in the street.

Malik Halfacre, 25, remained at large Sunday following a mass shooting that left three adults and one child dead inside a multi-unit residence on North Randolph Street, the Indianapolis Star reported.

The felled woman directed authorities to a home where the foursome was discovered dead inside, police said.

The identities of the victims were not revealed. No further information about the nature or cause of the deadly violence was given, with authorities intimating domestic fissures were involved.

‘armed and dangerous.’

Additionally, police said 6-month-old Malia Halfcare was missing from the scene.

Police claim Malik took off with the baby girl, while declining to describe the nature of their relationship.

Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities said that Malia was discovered unharmed. Prior to the abducted girl’s recovery a statewide Amber Alert had been issued.

Malik, however, had not been located and is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

Malik is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds and last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. He was driving a black 2012 Chevrolet Impala with an Indiana In God We Trust license plate with the number CJA272.

