Leah Conner Avoca Michigan found dead. Missing teen’s death described as suspicious as authorities now conduct autopsy to determine cause of death.

A missing 16-year-old, Avoca, Michigan teen who was found dead over the weekend along a trail, has led to authorities describing the teen’s death as ‘suspicious’.

Leah Conner of Avoca, St. Clair County, went for a walk Saturday morning at about 11:30 a.m. and did not return. Her family reported her missing late Saturday afternoon. Police launched a search of the area with the help of K-9 dogs, with the investigation focused on the Wadhams to Avoca trail near the Trestle Bridge.

Investigators found Leah’s body early Sunday morning in what they have intimated are suspicious circumstances the Detroit Free Press reported.

Michigan State Police Lt. Lizabeth Rich declined to reveal much of the case still under investigation the DetroitNews reported.

‘Investigators are still at work on this,’ Rich said. ‘We aren’t discussing or releasing other details until after an autopsy. Any death in this manner is considered suspicious until an autopsy is completed. But we don’t feel there is any reason for the community to be alarmed. At this time, law enforcement does not feel there is a threat to the public.’

Death may have been accidental

A medical examiner was scheduled to perform an autopsy to help determine the cause of death this week. While police reportedly believe Leah’s death is suspicious, authorities have said there is no immediate threat to the general public.

Rich said investigators have not ruled out the death being accidental. Conner was found near a 60-foot-high bridge that crosses Mill Creek.

Conner was a junior at Yale High School, where students were being counseled following news of her death, school district Superintendent Ken Nicholl said.

‘We are a small community and something like this touches everyone — students and staff,’ said Nicholl, who said an announcement was made to the 600-student population at the start of the school day.

Friends had set up a GoFundMe account in Conner’s memory to help pay funeral and memorial expenses. It had raised more than $20,660 by Monday evening.

The fundraiser described Conner as ‘a beautiful blue eyed young lady with an infectious smile who had a bright future ahead of her.’ Conner was said to have ‘loved to dance and attended classes at the dance studio in Emmett.’

Conner is survived by her father, Ian, and four sisters, Hannah, Elizabeth, Keely and Kenzie.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Lapeer State Police post at (810) 664-2905.