Haley Link Brinkmeyer Evansville Indiana physical therapist dies two days after taking COVID-19 vaccine. Death tied to conspiracy theory involving vaccines.

An Indiana physical therapist died two days after she received a COVID-19 vaccine back in January according to reports.

Haley Link Brinkmeyer, 28, died January 21 after she received an mRNA shot believed to be either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, according to the COVID Blog.

The blog, which is operated by COVID Legal USA, publishes conspiracy theories about Covid-19 and the vaccine. It also helps individuals to fight litigation against companies that are enforcing mandatory vaccination.

Of note, Haley’s sudden passing is one of several deaths the blog sought to attribute to the vaccine, even though no causal link has been established between her tragic death and her receiving the shot.

In a Facebook post, Hayley’s mother, Shauna O’Neill Link alluded to conspiracy theories that the vaccine was created for ‘depopulation.’

Mystery death

‘My 28 year old daughter took the vaccine on a Tuesday and she was dead by Thursday,’ Link allegedly said in the comment, which was shared by the blog.

‘Autopsy shows no other red flags. Corner (sic) has assured us he will get to the bottom of this vaccine crap.’

She added: ‘Anything with Bill Gates or Quack Fauci’s name attached should be a red flag. Depopulation my folks, depopulation. That’s their objective.’

Link’s Facebook account appears to have since been deleted.

Brinkmeyer who married her highschool sweetheart, graduated from University of Evansville in 2018 with a doctorate in physical therapy and was a member of AOII Sorority, according to her obituary.

‘Our hearts have been broken upon the passing of Evan’s wife and high school sweetheart Haley Link Brinkmeyer. No words can express the depths of the loss being felt by Haley and Evan’s families,’ father-in-law James Brinkmeyer posted on Facebook.

‘We will put our faith in God to give us strength as we try to understand why. Please pray for Haley and Evan and their families. Lastly if you have kids give them a hug today and tell them you love them.’

Death the result of conspiracy?

Brinkmeyer worked at North River Health Campus, a senior living community in Evansville, Indiana.

According to her obituary, the family asked for to donations to The Haley Link Brinkmeyer Foundation – created to provide assistance and medicine for diabetes patients.

News of Brinkmeyer’s death was shared on Twitter by Houston ophthalmologist Dr. Richard Urso.

‘No reason for young people to feel they “need” this vaccine. IFR is extremely low,’ he posted according to the dailymail.

Urso, who has been an outspoken proponent of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment, has previously been reported to the Texas Medical Board for using it in patients, according to The Texan – a news site run by a prominent Tea Party activist.

The Texas Medical Board later dismissed the complaint and said there was ‘insufficient evidence to prove that a violation of the Medical Practice Act occurred,’ MedPage Today reported.

His Twitter feed shows that he has also called masks ‘nonsense’ and criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci as well as multiple public health agencies.