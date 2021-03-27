7 wounded in Golf & Social Fishtown ⁦shooting. Philadelphia shooting leaves three in critical condition, four listed in stable condition, man in custody following ongoing issues at sport bar venue.

Seven people were shot Friday night after an altercation escalated to gun violence outside the Golf & Social sports bar in Fishtown according to Philadelphia police. The shooting comes amid the social club being shut down no less than three times in recent times.

26th District officers were called to the scene for a reported robbery around 8 p.m. Friday.

Officers found two gunshot victims, who were taken to Temple University Hospital. They later located additional victims between the ages of 17 and 42.

According to police, three of the victims are in critical condition while four are listed in stable FOX29 reported.

The altercation is believed to have started inside the club and spilled onto the street. Police say a person of interest has been taken into custody.

Three prior closures over issues

Golf & Social, on Facebook is described as a three-floor sports bar in the city’s riverfront Northern Liberties district, of up and coming Fishtown area. The bar, located near the Delaware River bank, is across the street from the Rivers Casino.

Authorities say it’s unusual to see violence in this part of the city.

‘This area is not on our radar, we haven’t had issues in this area at this point. But I will say, that social club is problematic. It was shut down at least three times in the past. I know for a fact last year it was shut down,’ Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales said according to a report via CBSPhiladelphia.

It wasn’t clear what specific issues led to the social venues prior closures.

The mass shooting is the latest slew of violence erupting in just over a week as COVID restrictions continue to let up.