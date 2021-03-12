Arna Kimiai & Malaysia King Uber passengers who assaulted Subhakar Khadka app driver to face charges after one arrest on Thursday & impending turning of other female to San Francisco authorities.

A female mask-less Uber passenger who was captured on video ripping off a San Fransisco area driver’s mask and coughing on him is planning to turn herself into police. The impending turning in comes after her fellow co passenger seen pepper spraying the hapless driver was arrested on Thursday

Now-viral video showed Arna Kimiai, 24, berating driver Subhakar Khadka after demanding that she put on a mask while transporting her and two female friends through San Francisco’s Bayview District last Saturday.

An incensed Kimiai in turn then coughs on him, while attempting to grab his cellphone which films the unfolding scene while also ripping off his face mask before Khadka pulled over to drop the women off.

As the women got out of the car, 24-year-old Malaysia King allegedly deployed a chemical believed to be pepper spray at Khadka.

King was taken into custody on charges of assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code on Thursday, the Las Vegas Police Department said according to KRON-TV.

‘lucky as hell I didn’t beat him up…’

Kimiai’s lawyer has said she will turn herself in to the San Francisco Police Department to face similar charges, according to local media reports.

The developments came hours after Kimiai defended herself in an Instagram video and threatened to sue Uber because Khadka kicked her out of his car.

Dressed only in her underwear, Kimiai claimed the driver forced her to get out of his vehicle on a freeway and refused to wait for another Uber to arrive, which she argued was unsafe because it was ‘in the hood’.

Kimiai suggested the driver was ‘lucky as hell’ she didn’t beat him up.

‘He lucky as hell I ain’t have nothing on me… Cause if we would’ve played with me, bruh, it would’ve been a whole different story,’ she said.

’75 percent of people I know would have smacked the s**t out of him.

‘All I did take his mask off and cough a little bit but I don’t even have corona.’

‘F**king stupid a** Uber bruh, that’s why I take Lyft,’

She stopped short of apologizing, saying instead: ‘I ain’t gonna lie, that was disrespectful as f**k. I was dead a** wrong for that’.

She insisted the incident could have been avoided if the driver had just waited and made sure she and her friends were safe.

Kimiai, who has threatened to sue Uber, said in the Instagram video that she preferred rival Lyft anyway.

‘F**king stupid a** Uber bruh, that’s why I take Lyft,’ she said.

Both Uber and Lyft have since banned Kimiai from using their ride-sharing services.

In response to her Instagram Live video, Lyft tweeted: ‘Although this incident did not involve the Lyft platform, the unacceptable treatment of the driver in this video compelled us to permanently remove the rider from the Lyft community.’

‘…they were making fun of my race,’

Khadka, the driver, told ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday that the ordeal was ‘unbearable’ and he believes it was racially motivated.

‘She started taunting me, cursing me… they were making fun of my race,’ Khadka said.

‘It was unbearable. It was threatening, I was scared for my life.’

Khadka – who moved to the US from Nepal eight years ago to support his family – originally told KPIX 5, ‘You guys are animals to treat other human beings like this.’

‘If I was another complexion, I would have not gotten that treatment from them. The moment I opened my mouth to speak, they realized I’m among one of them, so it’s easy for them to intimidate me.’

San Francisco Police are still investigating the incident.