Raymond Mangieri Peru NY man kills puppy, throws it in trash. Missing dog found in suspect’s trash can as autopsy is set to determine cause of death.

An upstate New York man is accused of killing a 7-month-old German Shepherd and throwing the puppy dog in the trash, according to state police.

Raymond Mangieri, 27, of Peru, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony under New York State Agriculture and Markets Law, state troopers said in a release.

According to Sun Community News, the dog, named Ace, had been reported missing earlier in the day and was found in Mangieri’s trash as the man had sought to hide his involvement in the animal’s death.

Mangieri was arraigned and released without bail — but was rearrested and sent to the Clinton County Jail for violating his parole from an earlier conviction of driving under the influence of drugs, court records show.

Not immediately clear is how Mangieri came to come in contact with the missing dog, the manner of death and what led him to taking the animal’s life. An autopsy was expected to be performed Feb. 11 to determine the dog’s exact cause of death.