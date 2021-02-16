Michigan man stabbed to death breaking into ex girlfriend home on Valentines...

Johnathon Skaggs Michigan man stabbed to death breaking into ex girlfriend’s Burton home on Valentines Day where she lived with her new partner.

A Michigan man who broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house on Valentine’s Day while armed with a knife was fatally stabbed during what may have been a ‘jealousy’-fueled attack, authorities said.

Johnathon Skaggs, 25, allegedly forced his way into the residence in Burton with three others armed with knives around 1 a.m. Sunday, WNEM reports.

The group then began stabbing and hitting his ex and her new boyfriend, authorities said.

‘The homeowners were able to defend themselves, and Johnathon was stabbed multiple times in the chest area,’ Burton Police Chief Brian Ross told the outlet.

As the assailants attempted to flee, Skaggs collapsed and died, police said.

Seething with jealousy

The other suspects were able to get away in a vehicle. Police tracked down the fleeing men. All three accomplices were taken to Genesee County Jail, MLive reports.

Police said jealously may have played a role in the attack.

‘It’s a devastating thing to happen. [Skaggs] had one thing on his mind. They broke in the house and they, what they did, he paid the price for it,’ Ross told the outlet.

It remained unclear how long the former couple had been involved for and how recently Skaggs’ love interest had taken up with her new boyfriend.

Of note, police said the former couple did have a child together who was inside the house during Sunday night’s fatal stabbing…