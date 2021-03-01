Hermilo Jazmines Oldsmar Florida golfer drowns looking to retrieve lost ball in pond at East Lake Woodlands Country Club.

A Florida man looking to retrieve a lost golf ball in a pond is reported to have drowned at according to law enforcement.

Hermilo Jazmines, 74, teed off with a friend Sunday morning at East Lake Woodlands Country Club, in Oldsmar, northwest of Tampa when the incident occurred. Jazmines of Lutz was last seen near the green on the third hole as he sought to retrieve the missing golf ball.

Thought to have fallen into water and drowned

The man who failed to appear was nowhere to be seen while his golf cart was found near the cart path and his putter on the green near a pond.

Officers from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on suspicion that Jazmines had fallen into the water. His body was located shortly thereafter. Officials said an autopsy would be conducted, but Jazmines’ death does not appear to be suspicious.

‘Investigators say the evidence suggests Jazmines may have fallen into the water and drowned. Deputies spoke with friends of Jazmines who say he likes to search the course for lost golf balls,’ Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Jazmines’ friends said he liked to search for lost balls, WFLA reported.

A medical examiner will determine Jazmines’ cause of the death. A regard of the victim’s Linkldn profile revealed him to be a senior corporate medical director at WellCare Health Plans.

The sheriff’s office said Jazmines’ next of kin had been notified.