Salinas Ca father drowns trying to save son, 12, rescued by bystander

A Northern California father drowned over the weekend while attempting to rescue his 12-year-old son from rough ocean waters — only for the boy to be rescued by a bystander.

The incident that claimed the life of George Botello, 32, took place at Moss Landing State Beach in Monterey County on Sunday.

Botello’s son ended up being pulled to safety by an onlooker, but his father could not be saved.

A search for Botello, of Salinas, was called off on Monday afternoon.

Botello, his wife and son were spending time at the beach on Sunday afternoon when a wave swept the boy into the ocean.

Effort to save father nearly succeeded

Botello managed to reach his son, but Monterey County Sheriff’s spokesman Derrell Simpson told KSBW that the man was quickly pulled out to sea.

Botello’s wife then jumped into the water and tried to rescue her son, but after realizing the conditions were too treacherous, she floated on her back to shore.

A bystander who witnessed the unfolding scene came to the rescue and pulled the 12-year-old boy to safety.

A lifeguard at the beach tried to reach Botello on a paddle-board and nearly succeeded, but before he had a chance to grab hold of him the father had gone under, only to never resurface again.

He was last sighted at around 4.30pm about 150 yards offshore.

‘The parents are to be commended; they both put themselves in harm’s way to save a child they loved and it’s a tragic accident,’ Simpson said.

Officials used a dive team, Jet Skis, a helicopter and a drone to look for Botello before the search was suspended at nightfall.

The search resumed on Monday but was called off by noon.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to provide financial assistance to Botello’s family.