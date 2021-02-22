Dr Jennifer Susan Wright Miami anesthesiologist charged w/ hate crime against Hispanic man after following him in parking lot and attacking him.

A Miami anesthesiologist has been charged with a hate crime after she assaulted a Hispanic man outside a supermarket, according to reports.

Dr. Jennifer Susan Wright, 58, become enraged after a man asked her in Spanish to keep her distance due to COVID-19 guidelines while waiting in line at a supermarket in Hialeah, a heavily Hispanic suburb of Miami according to the Miami Herald.

Wright ignored him, so he repeated it in English. She responded by ‘mumbling bad words,’ the Herald said, citing an arrest report. Wright then walked up to him in the parking lot and – after he asked her to back up – she hurled racial and other insults at him.

But there’s more.

The arrest report said Wright also proceeded ‘to stab the victim’s vehicle with her keys while saying he needed to go back to his country’ as well as punching and kicking the man.

MAGA Miami doctor charged with hate crime for attacking Hispanic man, keying his car after he asked her to social distance: “Sp*c. We should’ve gotten rid of you when we could. This is not going to be Biden’s America, this is my America.” #BecauseMiami https://t.co/5Dilm8avzY pic.twitter.com/G6AUdSXmG1 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) February 21, 2021

Charged with felony hate crime

Officials said the attack took place on Jan. 20, but Wright, was not arrested until February 19, according to Miami-Dade County court records. She was released upon posting bond last Friday.

Wright has been charged with criminal mischief, tampering with a victim and battery with prejudice, under the state’s hate crime law.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the ‘Florida Uniform Crime Reporting Program defines Hate Crime as a committed or attempted criminal act by any person or group of persons against a person or the property of another person or group, which in any way constitutes an expression of hatred toward the victim because of his/her personal characteristics.’

The characteristics include race, gender, religion, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, mental or physical disability, advanced age and homeless status.

‘It’s okay to be white.’

Of note, Wright has been a registered member of the Republican party in Florida since December 30, 2000, according to voter registration information publicly available on the Florida Department of State website.

Wright has posted support for former President Donald Trump on Facebook. In December, she uploaded an image that read “World knows Trump won #MAGA” as her cover photo.

And still more.

On February 9, Wright posted a meme that said, ‘It’s okay to be white.’ On February 12, she uploaded a meme that read, ‘They don’t want you to have free speech. So they invented the term ‘hate speech’ to shut you up.’

A previous post also included Wright posting, ‘Sp*c. We should’ve gotten rid of you when we could. This is not going to be Biden’s America, this is my America.’

Several online listings show Dr Susan Wright affiliated with the Mount Sinai Medical Center. It remained unclear what sanctions, if any the medical facility may have sought to pursue.