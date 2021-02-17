: About author bio at bottom of article.

Canaan Johnson Tuscaloosa Alabama man intentionally hits pregnant wife w/ car after the ‘fleeing’ woman got out of the vehicle he was driving.

Probably not the husband of the year …

An Alabama man is accused of intentionally striking his pregnant wife with a car, in a bid to kill her authorities said.

Canaan Johnson, 22, was arrested Monday morning in Tuscaloosa on charges of kidnapping and attempted murder, WEAR reported.

Witnesses told police observing Johnson’s wife jump out of the vehicle and run before he made a U-turn and hit her near the Interstate 359 overpass at 15th Street.

The 23-year-old woman, who was pregnant with Johnson’s child, was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, the Tuscaloosa News reported.

No known motive

Johnson was booked at Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he’s being held on a $180,000 bond, authorities said.

Authorities declined to say what prompted the husband to hit his pregnant wife with his vehicle.

It remained unclear how many months pregnant the un-named wife was.

Police said they had no information about the condition of the unborn child.