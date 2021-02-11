Brittany Johnson Lovely Peaches influencer abuses puppy to gain followers. Social media influencer posts disturbing videos as petition to have her ban gains traction.

At what cost fame & traction?

A social media influencer has been arrested in Georgia after she was accused of abusing her dog in an Instagram Live video.

Brittany Johnson, 20, allegedly abused her six-month-old Jack Russell Terrier, Max, in videos posted to the social media app.

The abuse follows the woman admitting she did it to gain more followers along with her previously being banned on TikTok, for other ‘questionable’ behavior before moving to the Instagram platform.

Johnson reportedly sprayed perfume in the dog’s eyes, picked it up by the neck, and claimed to have broken its legs.

EXTREME CONTENT WARNING ⚠️

I have blurred portions of the video but it’s still very upsetting to watch. ⚠️ SCROLL AWAY NOW IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO WATCH THIS ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/b9gyvTYXJn — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 21, 2021

Multiple people called 911 to report Johnson.

Johnson, who is from Louisiana and goes by Lovely Peaches online, was tracked down by police to a Motel 6 in DeKalb County where she was arrested, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The arrest took place on January 22, after which she relinquished the puppy to DeKalb’s animal services voluntarily.

The fate of the puppy is not exactly clear, as one of her accounts posted a message from a private account on January 21, saying ‘As I Posted On My Personal Max is no Longer With Us Rip Buddy #6Months on this Earth Keep Me In Prayers.’

Influencer who has a history of other controversial behavior

That post suggested the puppy died, but animal services reportedly took the possession of the dog the next day and the animal is still alive, according to Insider.

Police say Johnson admitted to making ‘statements on her social media about harming or killing her dog to gain more followers.’

Johnson posted a $2,500 bond after she was arrested, but is not allowed to own or care for any animals until the end of her case.

Petition to ban influencer who has a history of other controversial behavior

One of her accounts, has over 147,000 followers, while another has over 60,000 followers.

Of note, a change petition to have Peaches arrested and investigated documents the ‘influencer’ purportedly having done other contention actions.

Notes the petition which has 301,849 signatures in part:

‘She’s gained most of her recognition through a series of disturbing social media stunts including eating her own feces, licking used sanitary napkins & tampons, as well as even performing physical acts on a dog (all with video evidence many have saved). Despite this type of “comedy” she posts and her followers watch, recently, there has been a series of disturbing messages she’s been posting and deleting that alludes and states her harming her 8-month old daughter Cora. This has led many of her followers to turn on her and despite this, she still continues with it. Many have tried contacting authorities and a definitive answer is never given being that no one can ever locate her & being that we live in an age of trolls it’s easy to dismiss her as one.’