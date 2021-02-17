Angela Marie Conijn Big Lake WA woman shoots dead Kamran Cohee

: About author bio at bottom of article.

Angela Marie Conijn Big Lake Washington State woman shoots dead Kamran Cohee of Arlington after she tried to steal Donald Trump sign from front yard.

A divided America. A 55 year old woman is accused of having shot dead a 32 year old woman over the weekend who allegedly tried to steal a Trump sign from her Big Lake front yard according to Washington State authorities.

Angela Marie Conijn was booked into the county jail on second-degree murder charges after allegedly killing Kamran Cohee, 32 of Arlington.

Conijn is accused of shooting Cohee dead after coming out of her front door to find the younger woman stealing a sign from her front yard.

The two are not believed to have known each other.

A magistrate’s warrant was issued against Conijn yesterday, granting officers 30 days to file charges in the felony-level Skagit County Superior Court according to Goskagit.com.

Attempted theft over political sign

Police officers from Skagit County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a property in Mount Vernon, Washington, on Saturday around 5.25pm after reports of a fight breaking out.

A few minutes later a second call was lodged with police from a man who said his friend had been shot.

When officers arrived at the property they discovered the body of Cohee lying in the driveway the dailymail reports.

Investigators have said that the victim and the alleged shooter did not know each other, but that the incident started over the attempted theft of a political sign – believed to be in support of former president, Donald Trump.

Court documents state Cohee, and a man, pulled into Conijn’s driveway, allegedly so he could let air out of their vehicle’s tires.

Conijn’s husband claims he came out of his house when he saw someone pull into his driveway, believing they were trying to steal his political sign.

A fight reportedly then broke out between Conijn’s husband and the man who had arrived with Cohee, before Conijn’s husband was chased back inside his home.

Victim’s body found 50ft from the house and 25ft from the road

Conijn’s husband told officers that Cohee and the other man started beating on his front door with a wheelbarrow, at which point Conijn exited their home and fired a gun towards the parked vehicle.

The shot struck Cohee, whose body was found 50ft from the house and 25ft from the road.

The man who arrived with Cohee allegedly admitted to taking the political sign.

Conijn is currently being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $500,000 bail according to Yahoo News.

Conijn’s husband was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment for a facial injury and was reportedly later arrested on assault charges.

The weekend incident follows ongoing political divisiveness in the United States with many Republicans challenging the authenticity of newly elected Democrat president, Joe Biden’s win.