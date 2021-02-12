: About author bio at bottom of article.

North Carolina boy, 12, kills home intruder, 19, Khalil Herring after Goldsboro grandmother, Linda Ellis, 73 is shot during robbery. Shooting described as self defense.

A 12-year-old boy fatally shot a 19 year old teen in a bid to protect his grandmother upon two intruders breaking into her North Carolina home, according to reports.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday when two masked men entered 73-year-old Linda Ellis’ home in Goldsboro, WRAL reported.

The pair demanded money and shot Ellis in the leg, prompting the 12-year-old to open gunfire in ‘self defense’ police said.

‘A 12-year-old juvenile occupant of the residence shot at the suspects with a firearm in self-defense, causing them to flee the area,’ officials wrote in a statement.

‘[The intruder] just shot his grandma… He would have shot him too, he would’ve shot me too, he would’ve killed us all,’ the boy’s great-uncle, Randolph Bunn, told WTVD.

Random acts of violence

The gunshot caused the intruders to flee, but one suspect, Khalil Herring, 19, was found at a nearby intersection suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was brought to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Meanwhile, Ellis was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Ellis’ relatives said the random acts of violence need to stop.

No charges pending

‘Why would somebody come into her house and do this? It’s got to stop,’ Ellis’ great-niece, Chiquita Coley, told WRAL.

No information was released about the second suspect, but authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Police say they have yet to make any other arrests regarding the second suspect in the home invasion.

Charges are not expected to be filed against the 12-year-old boy, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the un-named 12-year-old boy came to acquire the murder weapon.