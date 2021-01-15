Milan Loncar Philadelphia man shot dead while walking dog in Brewerytown district. No arrests as police seek two suspects seen gunning down victim.

A Philadelphia man walking his dog was shot dead during an apparent robbery attempt just one block from his home according to reports.

Milan Loncar, 25 a recent graduate at Temple University was strolling with his dachshund-Chihuahua mix, Roo, just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the city’s Brewerytown section when two male suspects approached him, attempted to rob him before shooting him dead the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the incident and the two suspects Thursday.

The video shows the two male suspects approach Loncar just before 7 p.m. near 31st and Jefferson streets.

‘Two males that were walking west on Jefferson approached the victim. One stood in front of him, one stood behind him. You can clearly see that they were reaching into his pockets, and then one shot was fired,’ Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The suspects then fled on foot westbound, police said.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. As of Friday no arrests had been made.

‘He was the kindest person in the entire world,’ Loncar’s sister, Jelena Loncar, told the Inquirer. ‘This is so screwed up.’

Loncar’s sister, who lived just blocks away from her ‘charismatic and kind’ younger brother, is now planning on moving out of Philadelphia, she said.

Loncar’s keys and cellphone were found at the scene, but his wallet was back at his house, relatives told the Inquirer.

‘I don’t know if he was targeted,’ Jelena Loncar said. ‘I don’t know if they were going to rob anyone. If he’s walking his dog, why would he have a ton of cash on him? I don’t get it.’

Loncar’s mother told WPVI that Milan was planning to move in with his girlfriend in March and was ‘just starting out’ in life.

‘I don’t know why they did it,’ Amy Lounsberry said. ‘I can’t understand. They didn’t get any money. Did they need it so badly or were they trying to show off?’

Police described the suspects as black males, one of whom was ‘slightly husky’ and had a semi-automatic handgun. Anyone with information about the slaying should call homicide detectives at (215) 686-3334.

Milan Loncar’s murder marked the 15th of 2021 in Philadelphia.