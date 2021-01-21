Victoria Strauss Ohio State University (OSU) student killed in parking garage freak accident after getting her head wedged b/w car & kiosk upon accidentally stepping on accelerator.

An Ohio woman died on Monday after her head got trapped between her vehicle and a payment machine at a parking garage in what Columbus authorities have described as a ‘freak accident’.

Victoria Strauss, 23, an Ohio State University graduate was found unresponsive by a security guard, Tuesday morning with her head stuck between her car and the parking kiosk. She was pronounced dead at the scene the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Columbus police in a statement said surveillance footage showed Strauss dropping a credit card and opening her car door at 11:37 p.m. Monday. Stauss was leaning out of her car when she mistakenly accelerated, colliding with the parking kiosk.

The collision caused Strauss’ head to become trapped between the car door and the door frame of the booth.

Strauss was not found in the parking garage until six hours after she became trapped. Strauss was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

‘So 2021, watch out cause I’m gonna be up to big stuff and I’m not holding back’

Strauss, a Florida native, became an Ohio State graduate student in 2019, according to her social media presence. She got an undergraduate degree from Florida Atlantic University, where she was a member of the dance team. She was a graduate student at Ohio State, having studied to be a social worker.

Her family mourned the loss of her grandmother on Jan. 2.

The day before her grandmother died, Strauss wrote that she was ‘heading into 2021 feeling pure happiness,’ which she’d been lacking since the 2017 death of her father. She wrote of struggling as she wondered if his spirit was OK, but said she’d been receiving signs that made her believe he was in heaven. ‘I felt like I could finally breathe again,’ she posted. ‘I know this may sound crazy, but this was what I needed to keep going, knowing he was OK. ‘So 2021, watch out cause I’m gonna be up to big stuff and I’m not holding back. Dad, I’m gonna make you proud. I love you.’

Police said the Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.