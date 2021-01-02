Tina Glasco Arkansas woman accused of trying to poison her husband to death w/ eye drops over the course of four days. Faces attempted murder.

An Arkansas woman has been allegedly caught on audio recording plotting her husband’s death by poisoning him with eye drops, authorities said.

Tina Glasco, 56, of Greene County was arrested Wednesday after a police investigation revealed the wife was using Visine eye drops to slowly poison her husband, KAIT-TV reported.

Glasco allegedly poured the eye drops in her husband’s drinks over four days, a police affidavit obtained by the outlet states.

Police obtained an audio recording on Tuesday where they reportedly heard Glasco planning to kill her husband. Cops didn’t mention the woman’s motive nor her husband’s health status.

Glasco has been jailed on an attempted murder charge. Her bail has been set at $100,000. The wife is expected to appear in court on Jan. 4.

Active ingredient potentially lethal and health hazard

Tetrahydrozoline, a form of medicine found in many over the counter eye drops such as Visine, can cause seizures, blurred vision, difficulty breathing and may even result in a coma if taken orally, according to Mount Sinai.

Last January, Lana Sue Clayton, a former Veterans Affairs nurse from South Carolina, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to putting Visine eye drops in her husband’s drink, which killed him.

Johnson & Johnson, Visine’s manufacturer, said the eye drops should never be consumed by the mouth.

‘Using tetrahydrozoline (active ingredient in Visine) on the surface of the eye has been demonstrated to be safe for self-use for more than 50 years. Visine is clearly labeled for external use only and should never be swallowed,’ the company said in a statement to Forbes, in response to the fatal eye drop case.