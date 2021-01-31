Richard Love Southmoreland school district teacher faces calls to be fired after posting on social media claiming African-Americans ( blacks) are lazy and prefer government hand outs.

Disconcert has come to the fore after a Pennsylvania middle-school teacher posted on social media claiming African-Americans are lazy.

‘African Americans (blacks) are further behind because they don’t want to work. They would rather stay home and hold their hand out for a check from the government,’ reads the post.

The ‘offensive’ comment appears to have come from educator Richard Love’s now deleted Facebook account according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The posting has since led to an avalanche of social media commentators demanding the educator be fired for what many described as ‘racist views.’

The post was made in reference to a report by right leaning media outlet Breitbart News, Wednesday, regarding the Biden administration’s efforts to address unemployment.

School District predominantly white demographic

Love works for the Southmoreland School District in southwestern Pennsylvania.

The Southmoreland School District straddles Westmoreland and Fayette counties. It is home to a predominantly white population.

The school district reportedly held a disciplinary hearing for Love on Thursday — where Love’s wife is reportedly on the school board. The board, declined to publicly disclose the result of that meeting.

Superintendent Vincent Mascia told KDKA that the district ‘considers the alleged language to be racially offensive and improper,’ but declined to speak further on the ‘personnel matter.’

KDKA said no one answered the door at Love’s home, but the station tracked down former Love student. Jayson Monroe.

‘If we let people like this stay teaching our kids, then what are we setting up the next generation of kids that are going to become adults to keep our society going?’ the former pupil wondered.

The incident has since re ignited debate as to what teachers should be able to post on social media, even in the privacy of their own home, while being mindful of their status as role model influencers.

The school board continues to remain under pressure to have the educator fired.