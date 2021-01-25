Madisson Lambert Missouri missing woman found dead: Mississippi County last seen a month ago turns up dead in East Prairie. Cause of death pending autopsy.

A missing Mississippi County, Missouri woman, who was last seen just over a month ago was found dead on January 23 according to a police release this weekend.

Madisson Lambert, 24, was identified as the body found southwest of the Missouri town of East Prairie on Saturday according to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

It is currently unclear what is the cause of death, but an autopsy has been scheduled. Authorities declined to provide further information.

Lambert was last seen on Dec. 26.

Her car was later found outside of East Prairie on County Road 535, it appeared to be wrecked in a drainage ditch.

Connected to meth use?

On January 18, the sheriff’s office announced that their investigation into Lambert’s disappearance had led them to small subdivision just west of East Prairie where Lambert had reportedly come to see a man, Micah Haddock with whom she had a romantic relationship with for several months.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the home, owned by Haddock and allegedly found Lambert’s scrapbook along with several grams of methamphetamine leading to the arrest of three individuals, Robbie Skaggs, Cleon Milton, and Kenny Thomas. It remained unclear what connection, if any, all four individuals may have had with the disappearance of Madisson.

Offered Lambert’s aunt, Marsha Keene-Frye via KFVS-TV on Thursday, ‘She’s a mother. She’s a daughter. She’s a granddaughter. She’s an aunt. She’s a cousin.’

Adding, ‘Madisson is a beautiful young woman with a life ahead of her.’

East Prairie is about 160 miles south of St. Louis near the Mississippi River and the Missouri state line with Kentucky.