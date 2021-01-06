Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce imminent as settlement talks over spoils becomes a sticking point as Kim cites mental health issues & Kanye reality show fatigue.

It was inevitable. It seems the made for tabloid 24/7 marriage between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has come to an end with Page Six reporting America’s fatal attraction are now heading for divorce.

News of the impending uncoupling comes as the tabloid cites an un-named source (aka Kim Kardashian’s publicist me wonders…) saying that divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser has now come on board to carve up the spoilings.

‘They are keeping it low-key but they are done,’ explains the un-named source. ‘Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.’

Low key is backhand talk for – ‘we don’t plan to publicize our next foibles on Instagram until at least after we’ve had afternoon drinks and swum a couple of laps downstairs.’

Adding fissure to impending divorce are claims that Kim, 40, hasn’t been seen wearing her wedding ring, while Kanye, 43, remained at his $14 million Wyoming ranch over the holidays instead of spending it with the Kardashian family.

Will it get nasty?

‘Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,’ the source continued.

Which begets the awkward question- what triggered the ogre of divorce?

The source cites ongoing mental health issues while mentioning, ‘Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot.’

Back hand talk for Kanye having outgrown his usefulness and after four kids and a new home revamp worth $60 million (which Kanye ponied up $40) it’s time to move on. And of course also become a lawyer.

Continues the source, ‘She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.’

Kanye’s publicist on the other hand reckons Kardashian reality life has dragged on and finally taken a dizzy toll on him, with the former rapper source saying, ‘It’s completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them.’

Kanye is also not thrilled with momager Kris Jenner who is politely known as ‘Kris Jong-Un’ who he claims has sought to force him into psychiatric treatment. Do you suppose?

Kim Kardashian is a trashy elitist republican, and Kanye West is a mentally unstable republican who did everything he could to get white supremacist Trump reelected. Nobody cares about their divorce. Nobody cares about his awful music. Nobody cares about her toxic reality show. — Uncovering The Truth (@thebr0keb0i) January 5, 2021

But there’s more. Lot’$$$ more.

Explains pagesix: ‘The source said the biggest sticking point in the Kimye divorce settlement talks could be over their Calabasas, California, family home, which underwent a total redesign masterminded by Kanye.’

The couple worked on the all-white, minimalist home with Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt. They reportedly paid $40 million for the house and spent $20 million on renovations.

The source said, ‘Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home.’

Explaining, ‘She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it.’

Back hand language for rich people problems and who gets to take the other one to the cleaner.

Kim Kardashian is about to divorce Kanye West? Holy shit! Who cares! — I Am Groot (@cris_n3wy) January 6, 2021

Another un-named source is cited, confirming that divorce settlement talks were indeed underway, with the sticking point being deciding how the estranged couple’s properties would be divided.

Me. Me. Me. Me.

This would be Kim’s third divorce. She previously hired Wasser for her divorce from basketball player Kris Humphries. Wasser, who has also represented Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears and Johnny Depp, was not immediately available for comment.

Kim and Kanye were married in 2014 in Italy. They have four children: daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, who turns 3 next week, and son Psalm, 19 months.