Josimare Gomes da Silva Brazilian mother kills 5 year old daughter during psychotic episode. Woman gouged daughter’s eyes out, cuts girls tongue out and eats it.

A Brazilian woman with a history of mental health woes is reported to have killed her 5-year-old daughter during a ‘psychotic episode’ in which she gouged out the girl’s eyes before cutting out her tongue and eating it.

Josimare Gomes da Silva, 30, was arrested Sunday at her home in the town of Sao Cristovao after the girl’s grandfather broke into the bathroom and discovered the unfoldig scene, Brazil media reported.

The man had noticed blood running from an outside drain after da Silva locked herself up inside the bathroom with her daughter, Brenda Carollyne Pereira da Silva, according to Brazil TV.

The grandfather found the mother praying in a daze as the lifeless girl lay beside her.

Investigators said the unhinged mother attacked Brenda with a pair off scissors while she was still alive, according to the dailystar.

Da Silva gave police a garbled statement the following morning in a number of languages including Spanish.

She reportedly denied gouging out her daughter’s eyes and putting her chopped tongue in her own mouth.

The woman, who is known to suffer from mental health issues including depression, is believed to have carried out the attack during a psychotic episode.

She was being held at a police station in Delmiro Gouveia and will be transferred to a women’s prison in the state capital of Maceio during the investigation.

The district attorney for Maravilha, Kleytione Pereira, has requested the woman be hospitalized for her crimes, rather than jailed.

‘Due to the circumstances in which they appeared in the fact, with strong indications that the victim’s mother has psychological and psychiatric problems, and that perhaps at the time of the crime she was even in an outbreak,’ the Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.