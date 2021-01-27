Joseph and Jennifer Wolfthal, Casselberry, Florida parents charged with child abuse. How a children’s author & her husband came to ongoing abuse their 3 kids.

A children’s book author and her husband have been arrested for allegedly abusing their three adoptive kids, leaving one of them with serious injuries, Florida authorities said.

Jennifer and Joseph Wolfthal each face aggravated child abuse and child neglect charges after authorities found their children imprisoned and abused in their Casselberry home, WFTV reported.

Jennifer Wolfthal, 41, was arrested on New Year’s Day after her husband arrived at the hospital with one of the children. The woman was released but was arrested again on Tuesday and charged with false imprisonment.

The 8-year-old child was suffering from many conditions including pneumonia, a staph infection and liver failure. The child was also malnourished, had bruises, a skin infection and open wounds, according to an arrest report.

Children’s book author insisted injuries were result of child falling

WESH reported the child was ‘critically ill’, with the mother telling authorities the child’s injuries were a result from falling. The other two children were put in foster care after battling malnutrition and infections.

Jennifer Wolfthal, — who authored the book ‘A Real Friend’ ( yes the cruel irony…) — and her 39-year-old husband allegedly locked their children in their rooms for days and weeks with no showers and little food, the arrest report states.

The arrest report for Joseph Wolfthal indicated that the doorknobs on the children’s bedrooms were installed with the locking mechanism on the outside of the room and that papers found at the home included someone writing ‘my body stays flat on the bed at all times.’

Joseph Wolfthal was arrested Monday and jailed on $210,000 bond while his wife was being held without bond.

Not immediately clear is what led to the husband and wife abusing the children and how the pair managed to keep their misdeeds hidden from wider reveal…