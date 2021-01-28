: About author bio at bottom of article.

Jessica Cherry Norfolk Virginia daycare operator charged in murder of 2 year old girl, Kaylee Thomas. Authorities now eyeing death of one year old child in babysitter’s care.

A Virginia daycare operator has been accused of killing a 2-year-old girl she was babysitting last summer.

Jessica Anne Cherry was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the death of two year old toddler, Kaylee Thomas, who was found unresponsive the babysitter’s Norfolk home on Aug. 18, WAVY reported.

The child was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Cherry was arrested and charged back in September on unrelated issues. Norfolk prosecutors charged the daycare operator with attempted malicious wounding, felony abuse, neglect of a child, and child endangerment.

Prosecutors say she was running the daycare without a license and that cameras recorded crimes against other children a week before Kaylee died, according to WAVY.

Video captured disturbing treatment of children

During a bond hearing in September, prosecutors played captured video for the court, according to MyFox8.com. Prosecutors allege that the video depicts Cherry covering an infant’s nose and mouth tightly with a cloth and then leaving him alone in a room. Another scene allegedly captures her slapping an infant, causing the child to cry out in pain.

Police levied murder charges against Cherry on Tuesday after the medical examiner ruled Kaylee’s death as a homicide 13NewsNow reported.

Authorities haven’t released details about how the child died yet.

But there’s more.

Investigators are also looking into the death of a 1-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in Cherry’s home last January.

Cherry is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.