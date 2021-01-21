Douglas Wooten 90 Day Fiance contestant/cast member charged with the murder of Marcos Ramirez along with three other men, including his teen son.

When real life is more real than reality TV. A former cast member of TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ has been arrested for murder after turning himself in.

Douglas Wooten of Hazlehurst, Georgia turned himself in to authorities on Jan. 7 after a warrant for his arrest was issued and was charged with felony murder, home invasion, armed robbery, and cruelty to children in connection to the death of 54-year-old Marcos Ramirez, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

On Jan. 4, authorities responded to a home in Hazelhurst on a call that a man had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Ramirez had been shot dead and struck multiple times, the GBI said in a statement.

Wooten, 39, appeared as ‘DJ Doug’ in episode 2 alongside reality star Angela Deem, working as an event coordinator at the Cotton Patch wedding venue in Hazelhurst.

Deem and husband-to-be Michael Ilesanmi were awaiting response to their K-1 visa application, and the episode sees her tour the venue and receive advice from Wooten about her upcoming nuptials according to In Touch magazine.

Contestant teen son also linked to murder & other crimes

‘She wants caviar and champagne on a malt liquor budget,’ Wooten was best remembered for saying in the episode. ‘You can’t have a fairytale wedding tomorrow and expect it all to happen for $100.’

Officials didn’t say what was the relationship between Wooten and Ramirez. Three other suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Ramirez.

Denver L. Wooten, 18, Kegan B. Bennett, 39, and Verlyttia Ivory, 32, have also been arrested in connection with the alleged crime.

GBI special agent-in-charge Mark Pro told Oxygen.com that Denver L. Wooten is Douglas Wooten’s son.

Pro said that ‘a cell phone and weapon found at the scene were linked to the suspects,’ adding that they used to work with the victim.

Ramirez’s body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy to take place.

The murder investigation remains ongoing.