Daniel Alan Baker Tallahassee, Florida former soldier arrested after calling attack on Florida Capitol protesters. Active ‘leftist protester’ who had taken to social media calling for taking to arms.

A former airborne infantryman was arrested Friday after allegedly attempting to recruit people to attack protesters Sunday at Florida’s state Capitol.

Daniel Alan Baker, 33, of Tallahassee, Florida, faces a federal charge involving transmitting a threat to kidnap or injure according to a US Justice brief.

Prosecutors described Baker as a ‘hard-core leftist’ upset over the January 6. siege of the U.S. Capitol the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

The former soldier received a less-than-honorable discharge from the Army after he went AWOL when his unit was to deploy to Iraq, according to the Miami Herald.

Prosecutors said Baker, who has reported ties to a militia group in Syria, YPG — who he previously fought with — and who participated in the CHAZ insurrection in Seattle last year, planned to violently confront protesters at the Capitol on Sunday.

‘We need ALL FLORIDA RESIDENTS to RISE UP!’

The arrest comes as the FBI warned about a substantial risk of violence at protests expected this weekend at all 50 state capitals.

The agency first received a warning in October of Baker threatening violence and trying to ‘recruit and train’ others via social media to advance his ‘anti-government or anti-authority violent extremism ideology,’ the criminal complaint said. It cited multiple violent threats to white supremacists, fascists, fellow citizens with opposing political views and Baker’s advocacy for killing US military officers.

‘Baker issued a call to arms for like-minded individuals to violently confront protesters gathered at the Florida Capitol this Sunday,’ federal prosecutors said. ‘He specifically called for others to join him in encircling any protesters and confining them at the Capitol complex using firearms.’

The battle cry was part of an 18-second video (since removed) Baker posted on his YouTube channel showing him printing out fliers with the headline, ‘CALL TO ARMS JANUARY 20TH!’ It also said that ‘armed racists’ planted the Confederate flag in the US Capitol and that they would continue to wage an armed coup of every statehouse in the country.

‘We need ALL FLORIDA RESIDENTS to RISE UP!’ the flier stated. ‘Here in Florida we must circle the terrorists who attack the Capitol! Let them take the capitol and fight with the cops. SURROUND THEM AND TRAP THEM INSIDE.’

The Tallahassee Democrat said that Baker also posted this on YouTube:

‘I am a certified yoga teacher, combat lifesaver, and armed security guard. I am also a jiujitsu champion and a traveling fighter. I treat emergency trauma, especially gunshot and shrapnel wounds. I fought against ISIS in Baghuz, Dier Ez Zor in Syria with the YPG, and I share their political views. I protest in America.’

‘Dangerous extremist’

Baker previously travelled to Seattle and Nashville where he protested against what he described as ‘police brutality and the destruction of America.’

Of note, federal prosecutors stated Baker’s posts on social media ‘escalated significantly,’ in recent days.

Baker who prosecutors described as a ‘dangerous extremist’ had resorted to social media posts in a bid to purchase firearms.

DqaCourt documents describe a series of threats of violence and a prediction of civil war Baker made on social media.

‘REMEMBER THAT THE COPS WONT PROTECT US BECAUSE THE COPS AND KLAN GO HAND IN HAND!’ Baker posted on a Facebook event page he created, according to the affidavit. ‘If you are afraid to die fighting the enemy, then stay in bed and live. Call all of your friends and Rise Up!’

‘The law-abiding public is safer now that he has been arrested. We are, and will remain, on high alert and will take all appropriate actions against credible threats,’ said Lawrence Keefe, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida WPTV reported.

Baker was deemed a flight risk at a video hearing and is being held as a flight risk. The former soldier’s next hearing is Jan. 21.

Baker faces up to five years in federal prison along with a $250,000 fine if he is convicted.