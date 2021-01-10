Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr Trump supporter en route to Capitol riots threatened to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi live on TV arrested. Found with gun cache at Holiday Inn.

A Trump supporter who traveled to Washington D.C for the pro-Trump rally on Wednesday and sent a text message saying he would that he wanted to shoot House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi live on TV has been charged, the Dept of Justice said.

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr is alleged to have sent a message saying he was thinking of ‘putting a bullet in [Pelosi’s] noggin’.

He also allegedly texted a message about running over Pelosi, using purple devil emojis and a number of slurs for women in his texts.

The revelations follow hundreds of Stop the Steal supporters storming Capitol Hill on Wednesday in a bid to stop lawmakers certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College votes to confirm him as President-elect.

Meredith a married father of two also said he was heading to Washington with ‘a s**t ton of … armor piercing ammo,’ according to CNN.

Gun arsenal discovered

Federal agents said Meredith Jr., had been staying at a Holiday Inn in Washington and had weapons in his camper-style trailer, including a Glock handgun, a pistol, a Tavor X95 assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The gun cache was discovered after Meredith let the FBI search his room as well as his phone, truck and its trailer.

Agents found three guns – a Glock 19, a 9mm pistol and an assault rifle – inside the trailer and ‘approximately hundreds of rounds of ammunition’.

The complaint said Meredith knew the city’s gun laws meant he was not supposed to have firearms so he put them in the trailer.

But there’s more.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Meredith erecting a billboard in 2018 in Acworth, Georgia, that read, ‘#QANON’ along with the name of his business, ‘Car Nutz Car Wash’.

Meredith told The Journal-Constitution in 2018 that he had put up the QAnon billboard because he was ‘a patriot among the millions who love this country.’

‘Patriot who love this country’

Meredith, whose current hometown was unavailable, told federal agents that he had been traveling from Colorado and had arrived too late for Wednesday’s rally in Washington.

‘I’m trying but currently stuck in Cambridge, OH with trailer lights being fixed,’ he wrote in one of several text messages to friends, according to the F.B.I.

Meredith has been charged by the Feds with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, possession of an unregistered firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to court records. He will be held at least until a court hearing next week.

Meredith is one of 13 people who have been charged with federal crimes.

Others include Alabama man, Lonnie Coffman, whose allegedly pickup contained 11 homemade napalm bombs.

Richard Barnett, of Arkansas, who was photographed sitting at a desk in Pelosi’s office, is also among them.

Also arrested was horned heavily-tattooed QAnon ‘shaman’ – Jake Angeli seen at the helm of the MAGA riots.