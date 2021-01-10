Christina Reszetar Largo High School Florida teacher charged with child abuse for spraying students with disinfectant refusing to wear face masks correctly.

A Largo High School teacher has been accused of abusing four children in her classroom when she sprayed the students with disinfectant after complaining that they were incorrectly wearing their face masks.

Christina Reszetar, 51, according to a Florida police report is alleged on Wednesday to have ‘abused’ the four students for refusing to wear their masks properly, spraying the children with aerosol disinfectant ‘into the path of their faces and bodies.’

The educator, following the ‘episode’ was escorted from school and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where she remained overnight fox8.com reports.

Come Thursday, Reszetar appeared before a judge where she faced four counts of child abuse.

In the courtroom, Reszetar told the judge she taught Learning Disabled Math at Largo High School and had been a teacher for 21 years, 18 of them at Largo High School.

‘Teachers under pressure with the virus.’

According to police reports, the whole incident was caught on camera. Reszetar said in court that the video will show those allegations are not true.

‘I think I can fairly characterize this as a severely misguided attempt at discipline,’ the judge said in court Thursday.

As of Thursday, Pinellas County School District spokesman stated Reszetar still being employed.

‘I don’t think it was the right thing to do,’ Reszetar’s neighbor Teresa told fox8 — who says she feels for the students and their families, while also calling the arrest excessive. ‘Teachers have to be under a lot of pressure right now with the virus.’

During court, the state asked for a higher bond, with the judge denying their request. With no serious prior record, the judge who described Wednesday’s incident as a ‘severely misguided effort at discipline’ released the educator from jail without bond.

‘Are you going to be able to hire a lawyer to represent you?’ the judge asked Reszetar. She responded, ‘I will not be able to afford one on my teacher’s salary.’

Reszetar was released from jail Thursday night and is slated to go to trial if the state moves forward with charges.

It remained unclear if Reszetar would be allowed to return to teach.