Brandon Curtis Texas father of five shot dead confronting teen daughter’s male cyber bully outside Humble residence. Boy’s family claims self defense.

A Texas father of five was fatally shot upon confronting the parents of a teen who had been cyberbullying his teen daughter according to reports.

Brandon Curtis, 35, of Houston had hoped to put an end to harassing messages that a boy had been sending his 15-year-old daughter via social media for nine months, KTRK reported.

‘When he left from here, my husband went to go resolve the issue. He wanted to go speak to the parent,’ Curtis’ wife, Shantal Harris, told KTRK.

Curtis had spoken to the boy’s father before. The commercial truck driver went over with his daughter and son to address the alleged cyberbullying, Friday evening, at the boy’s home in the Humble area.

Previous threats according to the family included, ‘I’m gonna beat you up’ and ‘ho I’m gonna get you’.

‘My brother would never put a hand on a child,’

It was while outside the residence, the confrontation escalated to violence.

A 20-year-old man told police that Curtis hit his younger brother.

He claimed he then pulled out a gun to defend the teen boy and shot Curtis, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dad was shot multiple times according to a statement from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Curtis’ family denies the father escalating tensions nor the father of five, ‘becoming physical with the boy.’

‘My brother would never put a hand on a child,’ Curtis’ sister, Jeran Perkins, told KTRK. ‘We want justice.’

Curtis’ wife also denied that he would have become violent.

‘I know my husband. My husband is not like that,’ Harris said, adding, ‘For them to claim self-defense, it’s sickening.’

After the shooting, Harris said her daughter received another message that read: ‘We all had a fight and killed dey (sic) daddy.’

No charges have been filed against the shooter.

The case will be referred to a grand jury when the investigation is complete, the Laredo Morning Times reported.