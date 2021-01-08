Bradley Rukstales Inverness Illinois CEO of Cogensia who participated in Capitol riots described storming worse decision of life as the man’s employer fires him.

The head of a Chicago area marketing firm — arrested during Wednesday’s Capitol siege — and momentarily fired Friday evening — has described storming the building as the ‘single worst decision’ of his life.

Bradley Rukstales, the 52-year-old CEO and president of Cogensia, confirmed his arrest by Capitol Police for unlawful entry in Washington D.C to WBEZ.

The campaign contributor to President Donald Trump said the ‘first arrest of his life’ was the result of ‘extremely poor judgment’ as he followed hundreds of others through an open set of doors to invade the Capitol — which resulted in a female US Air Force veteran being fatally shot, three others dying from medical emergencies and a Capitol Police officer succumbing to injuries.

‘My decision to enter the Capitol was wrong, and I am deeply regretful to have done so,’ Rukstales said in a statement. ‘Without qualification and as a peaceful and law-abiding citizen, I condemn the violence and destruction that took place in Washington.’

Rukstales of Inverness also apologized to his family, colleagues and ‘fellow countrymen’ for his actions.

Bradley Rukstales, of Inverness, Illinois, was allegedly was one of six people “positioned toward the front” of a crowd “shouting and cursing” at Capitol police officers during the violent insurrection, according to federal court documents.https://t.co/c3QHGOr4ZY — WBEZ (@WBEZ) January 8, 2021

‘…single worst personal decision of my life’

‘It was the single worst personal decision of my life,’ the executives’ statement continued. ‘I have no excuse for my actions and wish that I could take them back.’

The executive’s mea culpa may have been too little too late following a Friday evening announcement that Rukstales has been terminated by the company’s Board of Directors effective immediately.

Noted the former exec’s employer: ‘This decision was made because Rukstales’ actions were inconsistent with the core values of Cogensia. Cogensia condemns what occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and we intend to continue to embrace the values of integrity, diversity and transparency in our business operations, and expect all employees to embrace those values as well.’

Explained Rukstales via CBS Chicago, ‘I mean, it was great to see a whole bunch of people together in the morning,, and hear the speeches, but, uh, yeah, it turned into chaos,’ before cutting the interview short when asked why broke the law, after illegally entering the Capitol.

GOP & Trump Donor

Insisted the disgraced executive, ‘I had nothing to do with charging anybody or anything or any of that — I was in the wrong place at the wrong time and I regret my part in that. And that’s all I’m comfortable saying.’

But there’s more.

Rukstales had previously donated more than $28,000 to Republicans, including $12,000 to Trump via various committees, according to campaign contributions cited by CBS Chicago.

It remains unclear if Rukstales will face further charges.