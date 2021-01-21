Colorado man chops up man, stuffs him in suitcase undone by baggage...

Benjamin Satterthwaite Denver, Colorado man chops up Joshua Lockard, stuffs him in suitcase only to be arrested after leaving his name on baggage claim sticker.

A Colorado man accused of chopping up a man and stuffing his victim’s body parts into suitcases was caught by cops after leaving his name on the luggage’s tag, according to a report.

Benjamin Satterthwaite, 28, is alleged to have ‘butchered’ Joshua Lockard, 33, whose dismembered remains were found in the two suitcases along a snow covered trail by two city employees in southwest Denver on Dec. 29, according to a police affidavit obtained by KMGH-TV.

Satterthwaite was first linked to the case when police officers at the scene noticed one of the suitcases had a United Airlines baggage claim sticker with the name ‘Satterthwaite’ and ‘Den,’ the affidavit states.

On New Year’s Day, cops responded to Satterthwaite’s apartment where they found a woman who died of an apparent drug overdose lying next to Satterthwaite, who was unconscious also from a possible drug overdose, authorities said.

Satterthwaite was taken to a hospital while cops obtained a warrant to search his home. Police found a suitcase in his apartment similar to the one found at the crime scene, and an excessive amount of blood on a couch, in the bathroom and bathtub, according to court records.

Meth addiction

Police also found a bloody saw blade Satterthwaite bought from a Walmart on Dec. 27, authorities said.

Satterthwaite was later arrested on Jan 8. Police believe Satterthwaite and Lockhard knew each other but did not reveal the relationship between the men.

Lockhard was last seen on Dec. 26. His friends told police they dropped him off at a school after driving him to cash a check. They also said he had a meth addiction and was recently kicked out a rehab facility, the outlet reported.

A Colorado Bureau of Investigation report shows Satterthwaite having a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for vehicular assault-DUI, contempt of court violation, making a false report and attempted escape.

Satterthwaite was on Tuesday charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He’s being held in the Denver Detention Center without bond.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said that the cause and manner of Lockard’s death is pending investigation.

A possible motive for the killing has to date not been provided.