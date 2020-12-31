Man’s body found in two suitcases along Denver trail as the bags packed with human remains leads to authorities seeking answers as to how the man died and how he came to be left along the snowy trail.

Whose body parts are these and who put them there?

Denver police are investigating the macabre discovery of human remains found inside two ‘full’ suitcases on a sidewalk in the southwest Mar Lee neighborhood according to reports.

Public works employees found the suitcases while plowing snow filled sidewalks at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, police Lt Matt Clark said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The medical examiner said the victim was an adult white man but has not determined his identity or how he died, Clark said. The death was ‘recent,’ he said, adding that he couldn’t be more specific.

Denver police said they were unaware of any missing persons reports that matched with the remains found, and Clark said detectives were looking at surveillance footage from homes in the neighborhood and looking at missing persons reports outside the city.

Why were suitcases left in plain view along trail?

Neighbors who spoke with Denver7 said police told them there were human remains in the suitcases and were going door to door asking if anyone saw anything.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, Clark said, but the Office of the Medical Examiner would make a final determination on that.

‘It’s a potential that this press briefing might spark that call that we’re waiting for,’ he said, according to the Denver Post.

The investigation is in its early stages. Police do not have any information about a suspect in the case nor why the human remains were left along a trail.