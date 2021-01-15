: About author bio at bottom of article.

Audrey Ann Southard Tampa Bay Soprano singer caught on video taunting cops during Capitol riot. Carnegie Hill performer denies attending Washington D.C incident.

An internationally renowned Florida vocalist who once performed at Carnegie Hall has caused disconcert after she was caught on camera screaming profanities at cops as she stormed the US Capitol, according to a report.

‘Tell f–king Pelosi we’re coming for her! F–king traitorous c–ts, we’re coming! We’re coming for all of you!’ Audrey Ann Southard raged at cops during the riot last week, according to footage reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

Southard, a 52-year-old vocal coach from Spring Hill, won the Ibla Grand Prize Bellini International Vocal Competition in Sicily in 2012, leading to a performance at Carnegie Hall the following year, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

But her soprano voice sounded shrill as she and a mob of far-right rioters taunted and man-handled police officers.

‘We’re pushing through. Boys, ready to go again?’ Southard yelled at the crowd in since-deleted Youtube footage.

‘Last breath or last bullet’

‘Last breath or last bullet, what’s it going to be?’ she taunted officers.

Earlier that day, Southard posted a video on her Facebook page saying, ‘We’re standing in front of the Capitol building, ready to take it. It’s gonna be fun.’

Of note the Soprano has declined media overture for comment, insisting she wasn’t present for the riots.

It remained unclear if the performer was one of the dozens of rioters sought by police.