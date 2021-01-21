Arunay Pruthi Fremont California 12 year old boy swept out to sea at at Cowell Ranch State Beach in Half Moon Bay – as family offer $50,000 reward for the boy’s recovery as officials call off search while family continue privately funded search.

A 12-year-old boy remains missing after he was swept out to sea this week in California. His family fearing the worse have now offering a $50,000 reward for the boy’s recovery.

Arunay Pruthi, of Fremont, was sitting on sand at the water’s edge at Cowell Ranch State Beach in Half Moon Bay, Monday afternoon with his father, Tarun, and his 8-year-old brother when a so-called ‘sneaker wave’ dragged them all out to sea, KTVU reported.

All but one of the three family members were able to make their way back to shore.

‘All of us basically managed to get back but he just drifted away,’ Tarun Pruthi said, noting waves in the area south of San Francisco were as big as 15 feet.

‘It was just very big waves, I guess,’ Tarun told CBS San Francisco. ‘We didn’t expect it. The waves were pretty big. It threw me around for a while. I just managed to barely make it.’

Search for 12 year old Indian American boy called off

A subsequent Coast Guard search for the boy was called off just before noon Tuesday, Coast Guard spokeswoman Lt. Toni Pehrson confirmed.

‘This was a very difficult decision to suspend the search,’ Coast Guard Capt. Howard Wright told KTVU. ‘The Coast Guard focuses on rescue activities to find a live person and we suspend the search when we are no longer confident that we’re going to be able to rescue the victim.’

Adding, ‘After considering the environmental conditions and the amount of time that had passed, the Coast Guard made the difficult decision to suspend the search.’

‘This is a tragic loss for the family who were simply trying to enjoy a day together at the beach. Our deepest sympathies are with them at this time.’

Wright said additional searches could occur if new information regarding Arunay is received. The boy’s family, meanwhile, hopes a $50,000 reward for ‘locating and positively identifying‘ the seventh-grader — who his father described as a ‘reasonable swimmer’ — will lead to his recovery.

A reward poster indicates the 12 year old boy was wearing a white shirt and green shorts.

‘Anyone with specialized equipment like boars, sonars, planes, submersible, diving/SCUBA gear who can deploy, please do so now as time is essential,’ the poster reads. ‘We will independently fund any effort needed to recover Arunay after definitive identification.’

Sneaker waves attributable to seven deaths in Northern California since Dec 30.

Rescue crews briefly spotted Arunay about 100 yards offshore before he went under, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

‘It’s almost become a cliché,’ Pehrson told the Chronicle. ‘But you never turn your back on the waves. It is definitely a good idea to keep an eye on what’s happening and to pay attention to your kids.’

Sneaker waves and rough seas have been attributed in seven deaths along Northern California beaches since Dec. 30, Pehrson said.

An online fundraiser set up for the ongoing search and rescue effort for Arunay has surpassed $173,000.

Reads the fundraiser: Family and friends will continue the search and are coordinating with local fishermen, chopper, boat and drone operators, and hundreds of volunteers in their efforts to locate Arunay.

As of Thursday late afternoon, no sign of the missing boy had yet to be made as it is now feared the boy most certainly succumbing to the elements and drowning.