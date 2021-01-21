: About author bio at bottom of article.

Ariel Robinson Worst Cooks in America reality tv show winner and husband charged in beating death of Victoria Rose Smith, 3 year old foster child.

Back in front of the camera. The winner of the Food Network’s ‘Worst Cooks in America’ season 20 was arrested Tuesday along with her teacher husband in the death of a 3-year-old girl.

Ariel Robinson, 29, and Jerry Robinson, 34, were arrested in Simpsonville, South Carolina, and have been charged with homicide by child abuse in connection with the killing of little Victoria Rose Smith, WHNS reported.

The couple’s arrest follows cops responding to their home on Thursday after receiving a call about an unresponsive child who was taken to a local hospital. The child was later pronounced dead.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office determined Victoria died from multiple blunt force injuries. Cops didn’t say the relationship between the Robinsons and the child.

People magazine reported Victoria was a foster child living in the Robinsons’ home.

Ariel Robinson, a former teacher and mother of five, starred on the hit Food Network reality TV show where she won season 20 in August, TMZ reported.

At the time of her August win, Ariel Robinson won $25K, which she told presenters she wanted to dedicate to her five children and give them a head start in life.

The status of the Robinson’s other children is presently unknown.

Ariel and Jerry Robinson are both being held in Greenville County Detention Center.

The child’s death remains under investigation by police, SLED and the coroner’s office.

Not immediately clear is whether there had been ongoing abuse at the family home and whether authorities were previously notified.