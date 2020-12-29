Video: White man beaten with iced-tea can after saying n-word to gas station customer.

I dare you to call me n***ger. Viral video has shown the moment a ‘white man’ being smacked by the side of the face after egging on a biracial man in a vile racist tirade at an Ohio gas station last week.

The clip begins with the belligerent customer spewing profanity at the other man behind him in line, threatening to perform a sexual act on his mother and hurling the n word slur seven times.

‘I’m not trying to disrespect you.’ ‘I’m going to say n***ger every day all day,’ the vile man says at one point.

After 45 seconds of standing his ground, the man being berated smacks the loudmouth in the face with the large can of the alcoholic iced tea that he’s holding.

The fight continues on the ground, where the tea-toting customer wrestles his smaller opponent into submission while pummeling him in the head five times and daring him to call him the n-word again.

The man then puts the aggressor into a wrestling move before finally laying him on the floor and walking away while saying ‘I asked you not to call me a [n-word].’

The beatdown happened at a Circle K in the city of Elyria, according to the Chronicle Telegram. Local cops told the outlet the incident was not reported to police.

Its unclear when the incident took place, but a clip of the fight posted on Twitter Dec. 24 has been watched 1.7 million times since Christmas Eve, eliciting strong reactions from commenters — and inspiring many memes.

‘This is what happens when y’all use the n word freely,’ one Twitter user wrote.

‘Others think it’s ok to. So when y’all make music whatever it is , just know they are listening and mimicking our language and adapting to it. Personally why I hate the word because I know this will happen.’

Others said the confrontation could have been avoided.

‘Idk .. the dude is obviously drunk.. not a real threat.. using the n-word because obviously he has been allowed to use it with impunity..a physically violent confrontation wasn’t necessary..,’ another person tweeted.

Elyria police Lt. James Welsh said he has seen the video and has an idea of who the involved parties are, but to date no charges had been filed related to the incident.

