Jefferson County teacher placed on leave screaming at anti lockdown protesters from inside car as social media responds to hysterical Bend, Oregon educator.

An Oregon school teacher in the Jefferson County School District was placed on paid administrative leave Monday after a viral video posted over the weekend showed her yelling at anti-lockdown protesters in downtown Bend.

In the video — which had 3.5 million views on Twitter as of Tuesday late afternoon— the teacher is heard screaming at protesters, ‘I’m a f***ing teacher! I work in schools!” adding, ‘F*** you! F*** you! I am a teacher! I teach students!’ along with telling one protester, ‘Bitch! Kill yourself!’ along with ‘families are dying,’ as the educator sat inside her Suburu car.

UPDATE: She was put on leave for this outburst https://t.co/Hdp5hnNmKE — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) December 7, 2020

Free speech but at what cost?

The ‘incident’ led to the school district investigating the situation while the first-year teacher was placed on leave, said Superintendent Ken Parshall according to the Bend Bulletin. The official declined to name the teacher or state which school she worked at.

The educator being placed on leave has since left the internet divided, with one commentator saying, I’m sorry for her. It’s her right to voice her opinion. I might disagree, but still she is allowed to voice her opinion.

While another commentator added, ‘Screeching and threatening folks from a car is not enough to lose her job. I’ve had a few people in my lifetime threatening to cave my skull in. Hell I seen worse at football games by bigger people. It’s not good on both the right or left to cancel people.’

Most hated by social media

Nevertheless, overwhelmingly commentators questioned the un-named teacher’s state of mind and calling them as educators to a higher standard.

Posted one commentator, ‘I am a teacher & I speak for many others when I say 1. She is an embarrassment to our profession. 2. She needs to get counseling, medication or both. Her behavior is abnormal. 3. Kids NEED to be in school & educated people understand the data that supports this fact.’

While another also posted, ‘I am thinking we need to evaluate every teacher from now on. You know “Teacher” used to mean something. It’s laughable now. They are molding the minds of our children. Clearly they shouldn’t even be allowed around children. What an absolute disgrace.’

And then there was this comment which left a taciturn grin on this author’s face, ‘Wtf is it with these upper middle class lefty white girls screaming in their cars? I’m losing count of how many videos there are like this…’