Kevin Marc Moore Gallatin Tennessee employee shoots ex boss, Jessie Binkley & 9 year old son, Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Iacob after firing from family business. Worker shoots self as police closed in on wanted man two days later.

A Tennessee worker shot and killed his former employer and her 9 year old son on Friday before turning the gun on himself as police closed in on him two days later.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Jessie Binkley, 31, was found dead from gunshot wounds alongside her nine-year-old son, Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Iacob, inside the family’s home in Bethpage on Friday night.

Kevin Marc Moore, 41, who previously worked for Binkley’s family business, and had reportedly been recently fired was indicated as being the likely shooter according to evidence at the scene.

Moore who remained a wanted fugitive was briefly added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List, before investigators received a tip concerning the suspect’s whereabouts.

At around 11am on Sunday, deputies and police officers surrounded Moore’s home on Murray Street in Gallatin where they heard noise coming from inside, reported WKRN.

Dead from self inflicted gunshot wound

‘A tactical team arrived, but the occupant refused to emerge,’ a press release stated. ‘The tactical team served the search warrant, and upon entry, discovered Kevin Moore deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.’

At the time of his death, Moore was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony in connection to Binkley and Iacob’s deaths.

Friends and family attended a candlelight vigil on Sunday to pay tribute to the slain mother and son.

Those who knew Binkley spoke of her and her partner’s generosity and charitable work, including a recent $15,000 donation to the organization Christmas4Kids that sponsored 100 kids.

‘I know she truly has the best heart and Zeke, too,’ Taylor Rowe, founder the the local nonprofit Live Love Nashville, told NewsChannel5.

‘He’s a monster,’ Rowe said of Moore, ‘they were so goodhearted and he robbed them of that. I don’t understand any of it at all.’

Ezekiel was a fourth-grade student at Jack Anderson Elementary School in Hendersonville, where officials released a statement mourning the child’s death.

‘Our entire school district grieves this tragic loss with the Jack Anderson community,’ the letter said, in part.

No known motive

‘He was goofy, silly, full of life,’ Crystal Binkley Jones, Jessie’s sister, said of her young nephew. Adding, ‘Boy, did he love his momma he was not afraid to tell you or show it. They were two of the most amazing people you ever met.’

Investigators have not revealed what prompted Moore to target his former employer and her son. Not immediately clear is how recent the worker had been fired from his post.

Meanwhile, Rowe has launched an online fundraiser to help Binkley’s family with the funeral expenses, which as of Tuesday has drawn more than $50,800 in donations.