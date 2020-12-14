: About author bio at bottom of article.

Search for Ohio runaway girls finds one dead in NV, one safe...

Kathryn McGuire missing Painesville Ohio teen girl found dead in Nevada while co runaway teen girl, Haylie Vance found alive in California. 19 year old teen, Aaron Larkin who girls left with held for questioning.

The search for two runaway Ohio 15 year old teens has led to authorities finding one of the missing girls alive in California while a second girl was found deceased in Nevada.

The girl who died was identified as Kathryn McGuire.

Painesville police had been searching for her and her friend Haylie Vance since Thanksgiving.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the Painesville Police Department said Haylie was located in Long Beach, California, on December 4.

Kathryn was found four days later on December 8 in Henderson, Nevada, where she was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

How did trio come to be separated?

Police said they were notified that Kathryn had been brought to Dignity Health Saint Rose Hospital in Henderson, Nevada, last Tuesday and that ‘she was pronounced dead at the hospital.’

The post confirmed Haylie telling police that she and Kathryn left Ohio voluntarily and drove to California with a 19-year-old man from Painesville, Aaron Larkin.

The group spent six days together in California. It remained unclear how Haylie came to be separated from Kathryn and Larkin who went on to travel to Nevada.

Larkin was being detained by the Henderson Police Department as it conducted an investigation into McGuire’s death, Painesville police said. He has not been charged with any crime as of Sunday night.

Kathryn and Haylie’s relationship with Larkin remains unclear.

It remained unclear how Kathryn died WOIO-TV reported Sunday.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said that the girl’s cause of death would not be released before Monday.

Trio’s relationship to each other remains unknown

Kathryn’s mother had been keeping friends updated on the search for her daughter and Haylie on social media, with her last update posted Dec. 3.

In the posts the mother pleaded Kathryn to come home. She also expressed concern about her daughter’s heart condition.

Painesville Police say the investigation is on-going and that they are not releasing any other information at this time.