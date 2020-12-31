Jacqueline De Paz charged w/ murder of Rudy Arguello-Rios in Colorado dash and dine dispute at Aurora restaurant.

A 28 year old woman has been accused of killing a man who intervened after she opened gunfire while trying to dine and dash at a Colorado restaurant, according to reports.

Jacqueline De Paz was charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 22 shooting of 18-year-old Rudy Arguello-Rios outside the Mariscos El Rey 2 restaurant in Aurora, the Sentinel reports.

Police said De Paz and several others had berated a waitress and refused to pay for their meals, blaming an open door at the restaurant making their food too cold to eat.

According to affidavit, the waitress told the group, which included two men, five women and three children that they had already eaten the food and that if they left without paying the bill, the restaurant would call the police.

The group, which proceeded to leave without paying were followed by the waitress and several diners including Arguello-Rios, cops said.

‘Back the f–k up … I got the strap now,’

A brawl broke out in the parking lot between the two groups, according to multiple witnesses.

At one point, De Paz allegedly pointed a gun at Arguello-Rios as he bent down to help a person injured in the fray, the report said.

‘Back the f–k up … I got the strap now,’ the woman is reported to have yelled.

Arguello-Rios tried to wrestle the gun away from De Paz, only to be shot according to an arrest affidavit.

The waitress described the young hero as ‘a peacekeeper who was yelling at the others to stop being rude and to be respectful,’ the court documents state.

Officers arrested De Paz two days later during a traffic stop. She was being held at the Arapahoe County jail on $1 million bond KDVR reports.

She’s due back in court Jan. 28.

It remained unclear if Paz and her entourage had never intended to pay for their meal in the first place.

A GoFundMe page set up by Arguello-Rios’ brother to help pay for his funeral described him as ‘a young and loved soul.’

‘He passed away to [sic] young and now he’s looking after all of us.’