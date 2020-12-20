: About author bio at bottom of article.

Body of Emily Montgomery missing Apex North Carolina woman found over the weekend, days after mom of one’s boyfriend charged with her murder.

The body of a 26-year-old North Carolina mother who went missing last month has been found days after her boyfriend was charged with her murder, according to reports.

Emily Montgomery was last seen at her home in Apex on Nov. 25, the Apex Police Department said in a Facebook release. Her family reported her missing two days later after not hearing from her over Thanksgiving.

Police said her body was found Saturday in an industrial area in Raleigh, WRAL-TV reports. She was the mother of a 5-year-old boy.

Jose Carlos Jacome-Granizo, Montgomery’s 29-year-old boyfriend, was charged with first-degree murder on Dec. 10 according to the news outlet. If convicted, he faces life in prison or the death penalty.

Police have not released details on Jacome-Granizo’s arrest, saying only that investigators ‘developed additional information and evidence’ that led to the man’s arrest, WTVD-TV reported.

‘She love that kid more than anything’

Further information on Montgomery’s death has not been made public.

Following Montgomery’s disappearance, her mother Amy told WRAL that her daughter was ‘a pure joy’ and thanked the public for their prayers.

After news of her death, friend Lyra Marra posted that she was devastated.

‘Emily Montgomery I will love you forever,’ she wrote.

‘She love that kid more than anything. That was her whole, entire world,’ said friend Jamie Boyd of Montgomery’s 5 year old boy. ‘That was her motivating force for everything in life.’

Not immediately clear is what led to the boyfriend murdering Montgomery.