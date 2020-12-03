Damian Delgado O’Fallon Missouri man charged w/ murder of Amethyst Killian pregnant mother. Met through app, possibly for consensual sex before stabbing victim 20 times.

A Missouri man has been charged with murdering a pregnant woman and her unborn child after she was stabbed more than 20 times last week, prosecutors said Thursday.

Damion Delgado, 27, of O’Fallon, is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Amethyst J. Killian, a pregnant 22-year-old St. Peters woman found dead Friday just a block away from her home. She had been reported missing a day earlier on Thanksgiving.

‘This was not a random act of violence,’ St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar told during a Thursday press conference. ‘It was a targeted act of violence.’

Killian, a mother of two who was five months pregnant, was stabbed mostly in the head, neck and abdomen, Lohmar said.

She met up with Delgado after connecting with him on a messaging app called TextNow and the pair were ‘engaged in a potentially dangerous situation’ prior to her death, Lohmar said.

Consensual sex hook up gone wrong

‘Aside from that, there was no connection between the victim and Delgado,’ Lohmar said.

The prosecutor declined to elaborate during the press conference, but a source close to the matter alluded they had met up for consensual sex the nypost reports. The pair last communicated on the app at 1:15 a.m. on Thanksgiving, a statement of probable cause shows.

Investigators were told Killian left her house in the early morning hours of November 26 to go get cigarettes.

Her boyfriend and step-father went to search for her when she didn’t return. Lohmar says about 20 hours after her disappearance, they found Killian’s purse and items of clothing nearby her home near Old Town St. Peters.

Her relatives contacted police and not long after they arrived they found her body stashed in brush.

Evidence at the crime scene, including droplets of blood and surveillance video from a gas station, led investigators to Delgado, Lohmar said.

Detectives went to Delgado’s residence on Tuesday and found that he had attempted suicide by cutting his arms on the front porch of his home a day earlier, Lohmar said.

Matching DNA found

Delgado, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, was later charged with murdering Killian and her unborn child after his DNA matched evidence at the crime scene and a suspected murder weapon, authorities said.

Lohmar said the second-degree murder count he faces is in connection to Killian’s unborn fetus.

Killian was the mother of a 6-year-old girl, Marley, and an 11-month-old boy, Hendrix, relatives said. She lived with her mother, stepfather, two children and her boyfriend, KSDK previously reported.

Delgado, who was charged late Wednesday, was in custody Thursday on $1 million bond, Lohmar said, adding that he had ‘very little’ previous criminal history – ozarksfirst reported.

Asked about a motive for the slaying, Lohmar said Delgado has not divulged anything to detectives.

‘I wish I knew a motive at this point — we don’t,’ Lohmar said. ‘You’ve got a very, very violent killing. There has to be some motive out there; at this point we don’t know what that is. The person who could tell us that is the defendant and so far he’s chosen not to do so.’