Amethyst Killian St Peters Missouri woman found dead. Pregnant woman reported missing found dead block from home. No arrests.

A missing 22-year-old Missouri woman pregnant with her third child has been found dead in a wooded area near her home on Friday, authorities have released.

Amethyst Killian of St Peters, was reported missing at about 8 p.m. Thursday night by her family, who said the last reported sighting of her was at about 1 a.m. Thursday morning when she walked to a nearby gas station but didn’t return.

Family members found some of Killian’s belongings in the area Friday morning and called police, leading to the discovery of the body according to a St Peters police Facebook release.

St Peters police did not say how Killian — who only recently found out she was five months pregnant — died but did say the death is being investigated as a homicide. Of note, Killian’s cause of death was not released.

Killian, who was engaged to be married, was the mother of a 7-year-old girl and a 5-month-old boy, family members said.

Unknown motive

‘She seemed like a wonderful mother,’ neighbor Susan Brown told via KSDK. ‘They just seemed like such a close, wonderful family.’

Killian’s body was found just a block from the home she shared with her mother, stepfather, children, and boyfriend.

No arrests have been made. Authorities continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)