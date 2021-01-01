: About author bio at bottom of article.

Christian Hall shot dead: Stroudsburg Pennsylvania man shot dead by troopers after suicidal man pointed gun at troopers along Route 33 overpass Hamilton Township.

Suicide by cop? Pennsylvania state troopers shot and killed a suicidal man who refused to let go of his gun while standing on a Hamilton Township highway bridge Wednesday.

Troopers responded to the Route 33 South overpass bridge in Monroe County circa 1:38 pm where they found 19-year-old Christian Hall of Stroudsburg armed with a gun, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Trooper tried to get Hall — described as being distraught — to drop his weapon with the man initially complying.

Continued the release, ‘As troopers continued to negotiate with Hall regarding the incident, Hall became uncooperative and retrieved the firearm and began walking towards the troopers.’

Hall was shot by troopers and taken into custody. He was then rushed to Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg where he died.

A young man was shot and killed Wednesday after allegedly pointing a gun at state police near the Route 33 southbound overpass to Interstate 80. https://t.co/mrsgQ0fAk8 — Pocono Record (@PoconoRecord) December 31, 2020

The ‘incident’ led to major interstates being ‘shut down’ for hours Patriot News reported.

An autopsy is scheduled Thursday to determine the cause and manner of death, said Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac.